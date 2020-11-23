GM Claims New Hummer EV Will Only Require Two Years To Develop - Where Are They Cutting Corners To Catch Up?

The GMC Hummer EV will demand only two years of development. At least that’s what General Motors told CNN Business, giving it the reason for its first electric pickup truck also to be the company's development time record-breaker. The fastest car projects all over the world take about three years to complete.

In Hummer EV’s case, the first thing that helped was that GM was already developing its Ultium electric car platform. Having it almost ready will benefit the Hummer EV and all other vehicles planned to use it.