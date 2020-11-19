GM Commits To 30 New EV Vehicles By 2025

GM has committed to an additional $7 billion in funding for electric car and autonomous vehicle programs and will launch 30 new EVs globally through 2025, CEO Mary Barra announced today. Two-thirds of these new EVs will be available in North America, and 40% (!) of GM’s US model line will be battery electric vehicles by 2025. GM also announced it would be moving its US debut of the Cadillac Lyriq SUV up from late 2022 to early 2022.

But GM has been making a lot of announcements lately, yet if you go to a GM dealership today, there’s a very small chance you’ll see an EV. Should we take GM at its word?