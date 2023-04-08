GM Confirms UAW Raises However Claims Other Demands Would Threaten Company

General Motors is confirming it will raise wages for UAW members, but other UAW demands in ongoing contract negotiations would "threaten" the company's ability to do what's right for the long-term benefit of all employees.

The Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY network, first reported last month that GM is expected to offer a wage increase for its 50,000 hourly workers in the new contract. But the automaker is not as ready to return cost-of-living adjustment benefits, which is a raise to keep up with inflation, the sources said.

On Thursday, GM issued a statement on its negotiations web site, gmnegotiations2023.com, confirming a wage increase. The statement was in response to a Tuesday Facebook live broadcast in which UAW President Shawn Fain outlined demands of members in a new four-year contract being negotiated with the Detroit Three automakers on a Sept. 14 deadline.