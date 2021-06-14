GM Considers Allowing An Exception For Marijuana Use On Drug Tests

The struggle to find workers has General Motors considering changing how it vets new employees. A new report from the Detroit Free Press says that the Detroit-based automaker is considering dropping the requirement that potential employees be tested for marijuana use. The consideration comes at a time when one of GM’s most vital plants, which produces the Chevy Silverado, is struggling to find temporary workers for the summer. Two UAW shop chairmen, Eric Welter and Rich LeTourneau, who lead GM’s Flint Assembly and Fort Wayne Assembly plants’ unions, respectively, believe that the company’s testing for marijuana use is limiting and deterring potential employees. GM needs to hire 450 temporary part-time employees at Flint and another 275 at Fort Wayne. GM spokesperson Dan Flores declined to talk about specifics to the Free Press, though the recommendation is something that’s being “discussed internally,” he said.



