GM Considers Killing The Chevrolet Brand In China

Chevrolet’s relationship with China, once a key market, has been anything but smooth in recent years. Over the past six years, its sales have plummeted faster than a base jumper who forgot their parachute. While the jumper might get a second chance, Chevy doesn’t seem to have a backup plan, and the company could be preparing to exit China for good. According to a new report from the Chinese outlet Zaker, Chevrolet has indefinitely delayed three major projects, all of which were still in the pre-production phase. These projects, known internally as C223, C1YC-2, and D2UC-2 ICE, had significant ambitions. The C223 was intended to be an all-electric SUV, the C1YC-2 was planned to be the brand’s flagship SUV, and the D2UC-2 ICE was set to be a revamped version of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. As of now, however, all three projects are effectively dead in the water.



