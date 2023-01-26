GM Considers Smaller Hummer Pickup And An Electric Bronco Rival

General Motors is looking forward to an electric revolution, and with that comes the opportunity for new vehicles in segments that the automaker’s brands aren’t represented in. The Detroit giant recently invited select members of the press to its Design Studio in Michigan where it showed and talked about those electric vehicles it’s looking into, including the small, sub-$30,000 electric Chevy truck that we told you about last week. According to a recent report from Ars Technica, Mike Pevovar, the director of Chevrolet’s affordable EV and crossover design, has had his team investigate a collection of fascinating models that could some day make it on the road. That said, they remain pure design exercises, meaning that it’s anything but certain that they’ll make it into production.



