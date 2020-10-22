GM Cracks Down On Dealers - New Hummer Will Have No Haggle Pricing

Agent009 submitted on 10/22/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:07:35 AM

2 user comments | Views : 560 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: vangaurdtech.news

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier today, we told you all about GMC’s Hummer EV rollout and pricing strategy.
To sum it up, the cheapest Hummer EV will run $79,995—but those don’t show up until spring 2024. First up is the Edition 1, a limited run of an unknown quantity of units that will shock your pocketbook with a starting price of $112,595. Of course, its specs (and trappings) look formidable. But whatever future Hummer you’re eyeing, you might be concerned about dealers pricing tactics—namely, hefty markups on hot, limited-availability vehicles.

We have some good news for you. Automotive News is reporting that Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, told investors on a call this absolutely won’t happen. Yes, no-haggle pricing—once a bedrock of GM’s defunct Saturn brand—means GMC Hummer purchasers will both get protected dealer price gouging and not receive incentives. Aldred promised that the price listed will be the price buyers pay, no negotiation required.



Read Article


GM Cracks Down On Dealers - New Hummer Will Have No Haggle Pricing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ctsang

Deja vu but still Gross Mistake

ctsang (View Profile)

Posted on 10/22/2020 10:27:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

So no discount and still have to deal with the sleazeball games the dealers play with financing and add ones....great move GMC.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/22/2020 11:23:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]