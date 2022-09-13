GM Cruise CEO Says Self Driving Technology Will Always Need Humans To Supervise

Cruise, General Motor's self-driving research wing and autonomous taxi provider in San Francisco, was the first company to be allowed to offer fully autonomous taxi services in America. Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt was asked if he could see a point where remote human oversight could be removed from the company's autonomous vehicle fleet.



His surprising response: "Why?" Edge cases in autonomous driving often require human intervention to get around, and currently, Cruise uses a staff of remote human operators to help with those situations. Cruise previously has never mentioned that this will likely be a long-term solution, however, according to Reuters, Vogt's statements make it clear that people will still be in the loop for a long time to come.



