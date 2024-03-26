GM Cruise Leadership Says It Will Lie A Lot Less To The Public And Put More Emphasis On Safety

GM self-driving subsidiary Cruise has posted an update from its key executives. In a letter, the Cruise executives admitted to the company’s previous shortcomings. They also outlined their efforts to ensure that the robotaxi service provider could bounce back stronger than before.

Back in October, a Cruise self-driving robotaxi in San Francisco was involved in an accident with a pedestrian, causing serious injuries. The aftermath of the incident was notable, with Cruise halting its operations in San Francisco and several executives departing the company. The CA DMV also alleged that Cruise “misrepresented” and “omitted” critical information about the accident.

Cruise has been fairly quiet as it navigated the aftermath of the San Francisco incident. But in a recent letter, which was signed by Cruise President and Chief Technology Officer Mo Elshenawy; Cruise President and Chief Administrative Officer Craig B. Glidden; Cruise Chief Safety Officer Steve Kenner; and Cruise Chief Human Resources Officer Nilka Thomas, the executives pledged that the company would do its best to elevate its standards, especially when it comes to transparency and its partnership with the communities it serves.