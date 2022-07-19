GM Cruise Passenger Taken To Hospital After Second Crash Involving Injuries In 7 Days

The San Francisco Police Department disclosed new details Monday that shed light on the crash of a Cruise self-driving vehicle last month in San Francisco.

The Cruise vehicle carried three adult passengers in its rear seats, police said. Paramedics transported one of those passengers to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the June 3 collision, according to police.

Two occupants in the Toyota Prius, a male driver and female passenger seated in the rear, were treated for injuries at the scene and released. A Cruise official had written in a June 10 report that occupants of both vehicles were treated for “allegedly minor injuries.”



