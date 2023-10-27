GM Cruise Self Driving Taxi Service Operations Paused Everywhere In Dismal Failure

GM’s Cruise autonomous taxi service is pausing driverless operations everywhere after having it’s license suspended in California on Tuesday.



GM’s Cruise has had a rocky week, with California suspending the company’s license to operate as a result of misrepresentation by the company in an accident investigation.



The accident in question was actually not initially caused by Cruise’s vehicle. A human driver struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, then fled the scene. The strike was hard enough to shove the pedestrian into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle, which braked heavily in an attempt to avoid the accident.









