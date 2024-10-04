GM Cruise Taxi Service To Resume Operations With Human Operator Behind The Wheel

The General Motors (GM) self-driving unit Cruise has announced plans to resume driver-operated vehicle testing in Arizona, after an accident with one of its driverless taxis in October left a pedestrian severely injured.
 
In a press release on Tuesday, Cruise said it plans to re-launch driver-operated testing in Phoenix, Arizona, after it halted all operations following the October 2 accident. Since then, Cruise has made multiple statements about re-gaining public trust and eventually re-launching driverless operations, and so has parent company GM.


