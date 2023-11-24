GM Cruise to Relaunch Robotaxi Service - Would You Ever Trust Them?

Cruise, General Motors’ self-driving taxi venture, plans to relaunch its driverless cab service in a single unspecified city in the United States.



The announcement, reported by Reuters, comes after California banned the troubled business unit’s vehicles from offering rides on public roads following an accident where a pedestrian was dragged by a Cruise autonomous vehicle after being hit by a human-driven vehicle.



After the ban, GM’s self-driving taxi unit paused all supervised and manual car trips in the United States, which caused a bit of a mess internally. CEO Kyle Vogt and chief product officer Daniel Kan stepped down, and production of the Origin driverless pod (which doesn’t have a steering wheel and can carry multiple passengers) was halted.





