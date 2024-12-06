GM Cuts Production Of EVs No One Wants To Invest In Self Driving Taxis No One Wants To Ride In

Agent009 submitted on 6/12/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:58 PM

Views : 268 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors has been forced to slash its EV production forecast for this year and expects to end 2024 having built between 200,000 and 250,000 electric vehicles. This comes despite the car manufacturer previously estimating it would produce upwards of 300,000 EVs this year.
 
While speaking at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Conference earlier this week, GM chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said the market penetration of EVs in 2024 has been lower than expected. He believes EVs will account for roughly 8% of new car sales in the U.S. this year and said GM’s production strategy should allow it to avoid having unnecessarily large inventories of vehicles it cannot sell.


Read Article


GM Cuts Production Of EVs No One Wants To Invest In Self Driving Taxis No One Wants To Ride In

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)