General Motors Co. is slashing prices on its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV for model year 2023 to spur more electric vehicle adoption.

The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.

The move to lower Bolt pricing comes after GM last year had to recall all Bolts — more than 141,000 — from 2017 to 2022 model years for battery fire risk. The recall led to a months-long Bolt production shutdown and a stop sale on the product.

GM DROPS Price Of The TROUBLED Bolt UNDER $30k. And Just Like We Predicted An UNDER $30k GM Made EV Won't Be Very Good.

