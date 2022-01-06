GM DROPS Price Of The TROUBLED Bolt UNDER $30k. And Just Like We Predicted An UNDER $30k GM Made EV Won't Be Very Good.

General Motors Co. is slashing prices on its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV for model year 2023 to spur more electric vehicle adoption.



The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.



The move to lower Bolt pricing comes after GM last year had to recall all Bolts — more than 141,000 — from 2017 to 2022 model years for battery fire risk. The recall led to a months-long Bolt production shutdown and a stop sale on the product.



