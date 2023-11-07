GM Dealers Question Automaker's Ability To Replace Apple CarPlay

Earlier this year, GM announced its boneheaded decision to ditch CarPlay in all of its future EVs, opting for a partnership with Google instead. The company has received an incredible amount of backlash since that announcement, and unsurprisingly, GM dealerships are also none too happy about the move.

A new report from the Detroit Free Press rounds up comments and concerns from GM dealers who are still grappling with GM’s surprise announcement. One source “in close contact with multiple GM dealers” explained that the “risk of failure is very high” for the automaker to abandon CarPlay.

Despite announcing the move publicly in March, GM dealers haven’t received any communication from the company about what exactly is happening: