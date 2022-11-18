GM Dealerships Are Repairing Telsas At An Astonishing Rate

Agent009 submitted on 11/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:55 AM

Views : 444 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors has a “new business” and that’s servicing Tesla electric vehicles at its dealerships. Since 2021, GM claims that its dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla EVs across the nation. The business is a growing one it says and comes at a time when Tesla is still fine-tuning its own service model.

During the Detroit carmaker’s Investor Day on Thursday in New York City, General Motors revealed a new source of income; fixing Teslas. GM President Mark Reuss dropped that bombshell while talking to investors and analysts. “That’s a growing business for us,” he said before adding that “I gotta say it’s a new business.”

 



Read Article


GM Dealerships Are Repairing Telsas At An Astonishing Rate

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)