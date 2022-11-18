GM Dealerships Are Repairing Telsas At An Astonishing Rate

General Motors has a “new business” and that’s servicing Tesla electric vehicles at its dealerships. Since 2021, GM claims that its dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla EVs across the nation. The business is a growing one it says and comes at a time when Tesla is still fine-tuning its own service model. During the Detroit carmaker’s Investor Day on Thursday in New York City, General Motors revealed a new source of income; fixing Teslas. GM President Mark Reuss dropped that bombshell while talking to investors and analysts. “That’s a growing business for us,” he said before adding that “I gotta say it’s a new business.”



