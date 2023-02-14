GM Decides Not To Compete Against The Runaway Hit Bronco - Might Move Onward With An EV Off Roader

General Motors has no plans to build a rival to the highly successful Ford Bronco. GM's President, Mark Reuss, answered bluntly when he spoke to The Drive in a recent interview.

"I'm not gonna do a Bronco," said Reuss. Despite the Bronco being a smash hit and stealing sales away from the Jeep Wrangler, GM does not want a slice of the body-on-frame hardcore off-roader pie.

Reuss provided two reasons why he has no intentions of going Bronco hunting. The first is timing. GM could use the Colorado's ladder frame chassis and engine, but developing the rest of the vehicle would take a minimum of two to three years. By the time it arrived, GM would be too late to the party, which is not a strategy that always pays off.