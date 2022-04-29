GM Decides To Offer Replacement Battery Packs To The Spark EV Again - Just Don't Ask The Price

According to Autoblog, what happens is that the first Spark EV battery packs were made by a company that went bust: A123 Systems. When that happened, GM put another supplier to take care of them. It was LG Chem, which we now call LG Energy Solution.



GM told Autoblog that the stock of battery packs made by A123 Systems had run out, making the company close that part number. The automaker suspects that this was what led dealers to tell EV-Resource that there would be no more battery packs for the Spark EV. The problem is that the battery pack made by LGES has a different part number which is still available for order – only not right now.



