GM Defense Releases Hummer EV Military Edition Complete With Diesel Range Extender

At the recent Modern Day Marine 2023 expo in Washington, D.C., GM Defense unveiled a fresh concept for a tactical vehicle based on the GMC Hummer EV platform. The new vehicle, known as the Electric Military Concept Vehicle (eMCV), utilizes the same Ultium platform and drivetrain found in the retail version of the Hummer EV.

The eMCV is a beast. In terms of power, it boasts a 200-kWh battery that powers three motors, generating an impressive 1,000 horsepower. The rear motors offer torque vectoring capabilities, while the front motor is equipped with a locking differential. Upgrades from the consumer Hummer EV include 37-inch tires paired with Fox shocks and heavy-duty brakes. The eMCV’s redesigned front and rear bumpers provide the military vehicle with better approach and departure angles as well.