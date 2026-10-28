GM Didn't Want to Waste Money On Hybrids, But Now It Is Rethinking That Strategy

General Motors once envisioned leapfrogging hybrid technology and jumping straight into an all-electric future. Not too long ago, it announced plans to join the hybrid boom in the U.S.—and now we know where the powertrain may land in its lineup.

GM is planning to build hybrid versions of the Chevrolet Traverse, ?Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia three-row SUVs, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans. GM itself announced on Tuesday that it will build hybrids at a Lansing, Michigan, factory, adding that "details about nameplates and timing will be shared closer to launch." All three models are built in Lansing.