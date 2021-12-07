GM Doesn't Seem To Care If Dealers Rake You Over The Coals On That New Corvette Purchase

General Motors is apparently leaving it up to individual dealers to set what they feel is a fair price for the immensely popular new C8 Corvette.

That’s the word from Chevrolet’s Director of Car and Crossover Marketing, Tony Johnson, in an interview last week with GM Authority Executive Editor Alex Luft.

 

When Luft asked Johnson about Chevy’s response to reports that some dealers are charging anywhere from $5,000, $20,000 or even $100,000 over MSRP, Johnson replied:

“Well, it’s supply and demand. We supply them, the dealers meet the demand.”



