GM EV Owners Concerned About Weird Noises When Using Cruise Control At 5 MPH - NHTSA Says Worry About Something Else

The electric cars rolled out by General Motors make a strange noise when the Adaptive Cruise Control or One-Pedal Driving systems are engaged. An NHTSA investigation concluded that the noise is normal, and there is no need for owners to make an appointment at the service. They would be sent home with no intervention on the car. The Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV are on the list of models that make the strange noises. If your GM EV grunts or clunks when you use Adaptive Cruise Control or One Pedal Driving in stop-and-go traffic, you can stop worrying about it. The noises are normal during the operation of the GM EVs equipped with the technology, as reported by the Service Bulletin 24-NA-034.



