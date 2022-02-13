GM EV Push Getting ROASTED on Twitter. The Fight Against Climate Change At GM STARTS in 2022. How Thoughtful!

Agent001 submitted on 2/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:37:16 PM
Views : 444 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Twitter is roasting GM's superbowl EV message,Check out the comments.They are PRICELESS!Climate change is everyone’s enemy. There are one million reasons to fight climate change. GM is committed to all of them.— General Motors (@GM) February 12, 2022
Climate change is everyone’s enemy. There are one million reasons to fight climate change. GM is committed to all of them.— General Motors (@GM) February 12, 2022
Climate change is everyone’s enemy. There are one million reasons to fight climate change. GM is committed to all of them.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news