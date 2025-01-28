GM Ends 2024 With $14.9 Billion In Profits

In its fourth-quarter and full-year results reported Tuesday, General Motors hinted at big bonus checks for salaried workers, record-setting profit-sharing checks for hourly workers and said it hit a milestone in making its electric vehicles "variable profit positive" — meaning the revenue from EVs now exceeds GM's direct costs to make them.

For this year, the automaker, which produces the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands, has ambitions to build on that EV profitability, CEO Mary Barra said in a note to shareholders. Also of note, the automaker managed to stop the bleeding in its operations in China during the fourth quarter, posting $17 million in equity income after three quarters of losses that topped $347 million.