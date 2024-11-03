GM Engineers Actually Drove The Blazer EV For 16,000 Miles To Find All Of The Software Bugs

It's an outcome no company wants for any product, let alone one with months of hype behind it: something new goes on sale, immediately suffers from glitches that play out in the media and has to be parked for months until a fix is found and deployed. That's exactly what happened nearly three months ago with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, one of General Motors' most anticipated new electric models. Even worse for GM, the stop-sale order on the Blazer EV—which happened after both InsideEVs and Edmunds reported on debilitating problems during testing—raised more questions about the automaker's planned software-driven, electric revolution.



