GM Envisions A Future With No Car Crashes - Is That Even Possible?

Carmakers are, generally speaking, very serious organizations, and this means that most of the time you can trust what they say. Yet, I have a very hard time wrapping my head around the mission General Motors (and others over the years) embarked on for a future with zero car crashes, no matter how many studies it throws my way. The latest gimmick the American carmaker pulled to convince us it’s on a path to realizing a crashless future is a study conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) that showed, if there was any need for that, that safety features in cars deliver statistically significant reductions in crashes and injuries on public roads.



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