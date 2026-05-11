GM Envisions A Future With No Car Crashes - Is That Even Possible?

Agent009 submitted on 5/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:32 AM

Views : 320 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Carmakers are, generally speaking, very serious organizations, and this means that most of the time you can trust what they say. Yet, I have a very hard time wrapping my head around the mission General Motors (and others over the years) embarked on for a future with zero car crashes, no matter how many studies it throws my way.
  
The latest gimmick the American carmaker pulled to convince us it’s on a path to realizing a crashless future is a study conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) that showed, if there was any need for that, that safety features in cars deliver statistically significant reductions in crashes and injuries on public roads.


Read Article


GM Envisions A Future With No Car Crashes - Is That Even Possible?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)