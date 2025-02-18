GM Executives Claim There Is No Business Case For The Camaro As Long As The Mustang Is Around

Regardless of whether you prefer a Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, or Dodge Challenger, Ford has to be applauded for keeping its pony car alive while its rivals have killed off their competitors. For quite some time, Chevy was thinking about creating a new-generation Camaro to take the fight to the seventh-generation Mustang, but according to a new report, the project was just dealt a major blow. According to unnamed sources, a group within General Motors recently worked up a proposal for a future Camaro with the backing of several GM executives. As is always the case with possible future car projects like this, they were asked to present a business case for the new model.



