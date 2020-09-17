GM Exploring Flying Electric Taxis Even Though It Has Yet To Have Success In The EV Market

General Motors Co is exploring options in the aerial taxi market, including whether to build the vehicles known colloquially as "flying cars," as part of a push by the U.

S. automaker to look for growth in related transportation markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

Chief Executive Mary Barra on Monday briefly made her first reference ever to Detroit-based GM’s interest in the air taxi market, saying that it fit with development of electric vehicles (EVs) and its Ultium advanced electric battery.

PUGPROUD

Do not overextend yourself. Stay focused on cars and conserve your cash. Be smart for a change. Foolish me. I forgot Mary is at the helm!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2020 1:13:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

