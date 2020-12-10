GM Faces Second Lawsuit Over Weak Aluminum Z06 Corvette Wheels

General Motors is facing a second class-action suit over cacked wheels, only this time it's been filed by another group of owners in another state.

According to the Detroit Free Press, 18 owners of C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Corvette Grand Sport models are now part of a consolidated class-action lawsuit filed in a Michigan court against GM and is seeking millions of dollars in reimbursements. The alleged problem is the wheels on 2015-2019 Z06s and Grand Sports that are "prone to deforming and cracking, without impact damage" due to materials that were "cast, rather than forged … of insufficient strength … and insufficient quality, to withstand the torque and power input from the drivetrain."