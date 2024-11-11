GM Facing Two Breach Of Warranty Class Action Lawsuits Over Shifters

A number of Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick models are currently the focus of two class action lawsuits in the United States, alleging a significant problem with the shifter assembly that can prevent vehicle owners from turning off their cars. The lawsuits claim that this issue, which affects various GM models, could leave drivers in a dangerous position if their vehicles fail to properly shift into Park and refuse to shut down.
 
The first lawsuit, filed in Memphis, Tennessee, claims that certain General Motors vehicles flash a persistent “Shift to Park” message on the dashboard, even after the shifter has been placed in Park. Some owners report resorting to the time-honored tradition of jiggling the shifter—often multiple times—just to get the car to recognize that, yes, it is indeed in Park.


