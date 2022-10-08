GM Finds A Cozy Home Feeding Off The Biden Administration Subsidies

Agent009 submitted on 8/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:56 PM

Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wsj.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has apparently learned from rival Elon Musk of Tesla that the first key to succeeding in the electric-vehicle business is greasing the political system for government handouts.

She appeared at a White House event last Thursday to promote the Inflation Reduction Act, Senate Democrats’ tax-and-spending bill, even as the Business Roundtable, the big-business outfit that she chairs, lobbied furiously against it. Was this a betrayal of the roundtable’s members?

Read Article


GM Finds A Cozy Home Feeding Off The Biden Administration Subsidies

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)