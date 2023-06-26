GM Gives Up On The Promise Of A Sub $40K Electric Silverado

Economic pressures, supply chain issues, and all of the common excuses we’ve grown used to hearing from the electric vehicle industry are to blame for GM’s decision to recant on its promise to offer the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV with a base price of $39,900 (before shipping).

With its initial promise, and the now familiar walk-back, Chevrolet is just the latest automaker to announce a sub-$40,000 electric truck, only to later admit that it will cost more. While crosstown rival Ford did actually manage to get some F-150 Lightnings into customers hands for less than $40,000, the truck now starts at $59,974.