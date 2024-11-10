GM Goes Delusional - Believes It Can Topple Chinese Battery Dominance All By Itself

The boss of GM’s battery department believes the U.S. can lead the world on EV batteries thanks to a strong local customer base and government policies encouraging local development and manufacturing of battery cells.

China has firmly established itself as the leader in EV batteries, in part thanks to generous government subsidies that supported the development of the industry over the past 15 years. Chinese manufacturers have also led the way with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and control a lot of the core materials required to make them. In fact, it’s home to most of the world’s refinery capacity for materials, including cobalt, nickel sulfate, graphite, and lithium hydroxide.