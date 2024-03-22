GM Hands Out $5,600 Cash Back To Blazer EV Owners After Price Cuts

General Motors is handing out checks to customers who bought its Chevrolet Blazer EV before a price cut earlier this month. That's according to Edmunds, which has the electric SUV in its long-term test fleet and got a letter in the mail from Chevrolet regarding the refunds.

Edmunds said it qualifies for $5,620 back, since the Blazer EV RS AWD it purchased got its base price chopped from $60,215 to $54,595. Customers who bought a Blazer LT AWD are eligible for up to $6,520 to make up for the discrepancy between old and new pricing.