GM Hands Out a Massive 8.9% Raise To Mexican Factory Workers - They Now Make $3.25 An Hour

After much negotiation, General Motors has given workers at its largest factory in Mexico a raise that comes out to 25 cents an hour, on average. This bumps up the average factory worker’s pay from $3 an hour to $3.25 for many at the GM Silao plant, where the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra are made.

SINTTIA, the labor union representing Silao’s 6,500 workers, said the new contract guarantees an 8.5-percent pay raise (link in Spanish.) That number falls short of the 19.2-percent raise workers asked for, but it is higher than GM’s 3.5-percent counteroffer.