GM Has Done Such A Poor Job Teaching Dealers About EVs It Starts Public Education Site

General Motors is pushing hard into electric vehicles this year, along with practically every other automaker on the planet. GM's efforts are broad, from the $27,000 Chevy Bolt (the cheapest new EV for sale) all the way up to the ultra-luxe $300,000 vision of a modern gilded age in the Cadillac Celestiq. Now, it's trying to help buyers across the market get comfortable with the idea of owning an EV, by launching a new online portal for customers—and dealers—to ask real-life EV specialists about owning an electric vehicle. The site, EV Live, offers information about EVs to assuage consumer fears about electric cars, with entire sections dedicated to range and charging availability. The biggest offering for consumers, however, is free one-on-one time with actual EV specialists who can answer questions about EVs. The move is mirrored by a similar site launched in 2019, Cadillac Live, that offers Cadillac buyers a similar experience with brand representatives. The EV-focused offering is broader, however, because representatives will have information about all of GM's electric offerings, rather than just a single brand.



