GM Idling Indiana Truck Plant To Adjust Slow Selling Inventory

General Motors (GM) will temporarily suspend production at its truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana for two weeks in the spring to maintain optimal inventory levels, according to a note from Assistant Plant Director Cherry Weiland obtained by The Detroit News.



The plant will shut down from March 27 and resume operations after the two-week period. The move follows GM's commitment to maintaining inventory levels aligned with customer demand in 2023, as the industry is rethinking inventory levels after several years of dealers operating with minimal vehicles. The three other full-size truck plants in Mexico, Canada and Flint will continue normal operations.



GM expects to end 2023 with 50 to 60 days of total dealer inventory on a portfolio basis, down 20 to 30 days from mid-2019. The company's spokesperson confirmed that all actions taken comply with provisions of the UAW-GM National Bargaining Agreement and the local agreement.



