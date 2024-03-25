GM In Damage Control Mode After Failing To Be Trustworthy With Driver Data

In the wake of a lawsuit and a bombshell investigation by The New York Times, revealing the unsettling practice of numerous automakers sharing customers’ driving data with the insurance industry, thus resulting in increased premiums for certain drivers, General Motors has announced that it is terminating its relationship with data brokers LexisNexis and Verisk. The class-action lawsuit was filed on March 13 by Romeo Chicco of Florida against GM, OnStar, and LexisNexis. According to Freep, Chicco alleges that the data GM provided about his driving habits through his Cadillac, which included details about his speeding, braking, and acceleration, was shared with LexisNexis, who then passed it on to insurers, resulting in a significant increase in his premiums.



Read Article