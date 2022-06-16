GM Invest $81 Million To Build Cadillac Celestiq EV

General Motors announced that it will build the Celestiq flagship luxury electric sedan at its Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

 

The automaker will invest $81 million to prepare the campus to build the Cadillac Celestiq EV by purchasing and installing related equipment to hand-build the vehicle. Renovation work has already begun, GM said.

The announcement marks a premiere in GM history, as it's the first time a production vehicle will be built at GM's Global Technical Center, the company's engineering and design hub since its inauguration in May 1956.





