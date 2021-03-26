GM Is Now Toying With Allowing Bitcoin Purchase Of Vehicles

Tesla is now the first automaker that officially accepts bitcoin as one way to purchase a vehicle from the brand. This was confirmed by Elon Musk the other day when he tweeted the following text: “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin.” It’s probably too early to predict, but it seems that there might be more automotive companies joining Tesla soon. General Motors hasn’t taken a decision yet, though it has admitted it would evaluate whether bitcoin payments are of interest for its customers. While the manufacturer has no plans to invest in bitcoin, CEO Mary Barra said GM will monitor customer demand for cryptocurrency as a payment method for vehicles and services.



