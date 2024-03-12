GM Issues Recall On 2024 Silverado And Sierra Pickups For Tailgates That Open While Driving

GM has issued a safety recall comprising a lot of 2024 model year pickup trucks, namely Chevrolet Silverado HDs and GMC Sierra HDs. All of the suspect vehicles feature power lock and release for the manual tailgate.

According to the largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three, water may enter the tailgate and come into contact with the release switch. The resulting short circuit may lead to the tailgate opening while driving, which increases the risk of an accident if bed cargo becomes a road hazard. General Motors further highlights that tailgates unlatch when the gear selector is in the park position.