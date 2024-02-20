GM Issues Stop Sale On Canyon And Colorado Trucks For Software Issues

GM has delayed sales of the 2024 GMC Canyon and 2024 Chevrolet Colorado models because of a software issue that needs fixing.

The automotive juggernaut has issued a stop-sale across roughly 15,000 Canyon and Colorado vehicles after discovering a software issue during testing. These vehicles have started to ship to dealerships but have not yet reached the hands of customers.

“Certain [model year 2024] Colorados and Canyons displayed intermittent software quality issues, identified during our rigorous validation process,” GM vice president of global technology communications Brandee Barker told Auto News. “A fix has been identified and implemented into vehicles that have begun shipping to dealers this morning.”