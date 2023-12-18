GM Issues Stop Sale On Silverado And Sierra Trucks For Roofs That Split Open

The other day, I was in my kitchen when I saw water dripping out of one of my cabinets. A sense of intense dread washed over me. My roof was leaking after an intense rainstorm and neither my patience nor my wallet are ready for it. So I sympathize with some 2024 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra owners, as GM is issuing a stop-sale and fix for certain models that have splitting roofs.



According to this report from GM Trucks, around 3,067 trucks—including both the Silverado and Sierra—have an issue with their roofs splitting under the molding near the doors. At the moment, the issue doesn't seem to be model or trim-specific and there isn't a specific factory to point to. However, GM knows the number of trucks with roof splits and the VINs of those trucks. So a stop-sale was issued—meaning the affected trucks still in dealership inventory can't be sold—along with a fix for any affected trucks that are already owned.









