General Motors has released a Technical Service Bulletin for the 2020 and 2021 Chevrolet C8 Corvette because of wheels that have tiny holes in them.

The technical service bulletin covers 13,049 Corvette models built for the 2020 and 2021 model years with 10 per cent of vehicles believed to be impacted. General Motors notes that “exposed porosity in wheel castings are larger than allowed and do not meet internal GM requirements.”