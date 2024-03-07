GM Lease Deals On Silverado EV Shocks Us All At $1595 A Month

If you're thinking of purchasing a new Chevrolet Silverado EV, you may want to hold off on that idea - at least until General Motors introduces more appealing lease deals. According to a dealer bulletin seen by CarsDirect, the Silverado EV is relatively expensive to lease, with the high-end RST trim available for $1,449 p/m over a 39-month contract. This has been calculated using an MSRP of $96,495. With the $5,679 due at signing worked into the monthly payment, customers are looking at a monthly cost of $1,595. That's a lot of cash, especially for a lease that has an annual 10,000-mile limit. So, how does this compare with similarly priced electric trucks? Within GM's stable, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 2X can be leased for $999 a month over a three-year contract. What's more, GM doesn't require a downpayment with the Hummer. This totals $596 a month less than the Silverado, even though the Hummer has a higher $98,845 price tag.



