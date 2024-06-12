GM May Rollback EV Plans As It Cozies Up To Second Trump Presidency

General Motors is prepared to shift away from its all-electric strategy and its plans to bring in more plug-in hybrids to North America in 2027 if the Trump administration eases environmental regulations on new vehicles. I’m not shocked. I’m just disappointed.
 
The automaker is apparently still maintaining its long-term goals to offer an all-electric lineup in the 2030s, but depending on regulatory changes created by Donald Trump’s White House II, its near-term products might get a change. This is all according to GM CFO Paul Jacobson. That’s all well and good that GM wants to keep its all-electric plans, but I wouldn’t be shocked if those go away too. Big business is gonna big business. 


