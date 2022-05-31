GM Moves To Pawn Off Over Priced EVs To Fleet Customers

After announcing in mid-February that it had racked up some 110,000 orders for the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, General Motors has now reportedly added almost as many reservations from fleet buyers, and companies are now past the stage where they were doing research and testing the waters - they have decided that they can go fully-electric with their next order of work trucks. So the shift towards electric vehicles at General Motors is in full swing not only for its passenger vehicles, but now increasingly commercial vehicles too. GM will sell the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the mechanically similar (or quite possibly identical) electric GMC Sierra, whose bold front end was revealed in a teaser published late last year.



