GM Now Charges More For Destination Fees On US Models Than Rolls Royce Does On A Cullinan Coming From England

Automakers have been hesitant to raise window sticker prices on new vehicles, but don't worry. They've found another way to extract maximum cash from your new car or truck purchase. It's the destination fee, the so-called shipping charge. It's the area where automakers, and especially American ones, are jacking up the prices like crazy. Some models have even already had an increase during the 2026 model year, which is just a few months old. Earlier this year, we looked at the 10 automakers with the highest destination fees. There were some you might expect, including Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand topped the list with a $3,250 fee. The company even charges that much for its Tonale compact crossover, while Dodge asks $1,995 for a vehicle that is the same size... and built at the same location.



