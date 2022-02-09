GM Offers To Buy Out USA Buick Dealers Who DON'T Want To Sell EV's. We Say They Should RUN And Take It! Do You Agree?

Any of Buick's nearly 2,000 U.S. dealers who don't want to make the investment to sell electric vehicles will soon have the chance to exit the business and get a check from General Motors for it.



On Friday afternoon, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, held a virtual meeting with Buick dealers to outline the plan, two Buick dealers told the Free Press and GM spokesperson Michelle Malcho confirmed.



One Buick dealer, who also sells GMC, told the Free Press right before the meeting started that he planned to continue with Buick, "Oh, hell, I’ll be in. I’ll stay in. We’ve spent $600,000 on charging stations for the Hummer. We’re in no matter what." He asked to not be named because the meeting details are supposed to be confidential.



A Buick dealer who listened to the meeting Friday afternoon told the Free Press that Aldred laid out the plan as a three-month endeavor. First, in the next 30 days, all Buick dealers will be asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement promising to not discuss the value of the offer they receive. After that, in the next month, they will each get a buyout offer. After that, they get 30 days to decide whether they take the offer or not.



The only real market for Buick is China.



We say they should RUN and take it. Do YOU agree with us?







Read Article